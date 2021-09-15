Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $310.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.40.
Shares of LGND stock opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.93. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
