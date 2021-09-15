Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $310.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.40.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.93. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

