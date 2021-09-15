Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 96,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.