Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of RRR opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $49.82.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

