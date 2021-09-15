$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,210 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Entegris by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Entegris by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Entegris by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

