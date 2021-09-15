The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

KR opened at $41.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

