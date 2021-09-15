BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.39.
Shares of BMRN opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.