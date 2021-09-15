BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.39.

Shares of BMRN opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

