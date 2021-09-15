Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Decreases By 86.6%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the August 15th total of 134,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

