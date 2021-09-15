Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.41.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

