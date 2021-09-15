ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,656 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

