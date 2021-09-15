Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 206.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

DSWL opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

