Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Head to Head Comparison

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Atkore alerts:

This table compares Atkore and FREYR Battery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $1.77 billion 2.27 $152.30 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -15.28

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 17.71% 85.22% 25.41% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

Risk & Volatility

Atkore has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atkore and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00 FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atkore presently has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. FREYR Battery has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.83%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Atkore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats FREYR Battery on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet. The MP&S segment provides products and services that frame, support, and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment, and systems in electrical, industrial, and construction applications. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.