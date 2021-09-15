Barclays Cuts Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,510 ($32.79).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,913.50 ($25.00) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a market cap of £15.15 billion and a PE ratio of 37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,025.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,235.84.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

