Porvair (LON:PRV) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PRV stock opened at GBX 641 ($8.37) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 623.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 583.42. Porvair has a fifty-two week low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £295.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

