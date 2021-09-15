Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Altra Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s diversified businesses, focus on lowering debts, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies enhance its attractiveness. For 2021, strengthening end markets, solid orders and healthy backlog are predicted to favor results. It increased sales projection for the year to $1,890-$1,920 million and earnings projection to $3.30-$3.46 per share. Its technological expertise, e-commerce capabilities and working capital improvement program are expected to be beneficial. However, softness in renewable energy and headwinds in commercial aerospace is concerning. In addition, supply-chain issues along with higher costs of raw materials, logistics and labor might hurt. Third-quarter earnings are predicted to decline from the year-ago quarter.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.48.

Shares of AIMC opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after buying an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,759,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

