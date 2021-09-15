Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 280 at Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

FXPO has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 428 ($5.59).

LON:FXPO opened at GBX 343.60 ($4.49) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 417.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 743.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

In other news, insider James North purchased 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

