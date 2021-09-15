Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUP stock opened at C$5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Rupert Resources has a one year low of C$3.30 and a one year high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$941.70 million and a PE ratio of -102.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.02.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rupert Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

