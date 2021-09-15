UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for UiPath in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz forecasts that the healthcare company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UiPath’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $55.89 on Monday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,052 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,065 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

