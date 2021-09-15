Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRUS. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.83.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

