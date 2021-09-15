British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. British Land has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

