HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 13.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

