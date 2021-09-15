Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $144.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644 in the last 90 days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.