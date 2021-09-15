Contrasting Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viomi Technology and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90

Viomi Technology presently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 93.81%. Traeger has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.59%. Given Viomi Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than Traeger.

Profitability

This table compares Viomi Technology and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology 3.84% 19.06% 9.49% Traeger N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viomi Technology and Traeger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology $892.82 million 0.38 $26.56 million $0.52 9.33 Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viomi Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Viomi Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viomi Technology beats Traeger on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

