Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.13

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 12210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $334.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.