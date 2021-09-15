Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.06

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

WDH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

