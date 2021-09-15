Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.34

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 70780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
