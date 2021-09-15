ASOS (LON:ASC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3,131.00

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,131 ($40.91) and last traded at GBX 3,131 ($40.91), with a volume of 12045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,215 ($42.00).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,967.69 ($77.97).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,942.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,760.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

