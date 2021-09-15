Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $969.40

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 969.40 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 964.20 ($12.60), with a volume of 1230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 963 ($12.58).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 919.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 825.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

