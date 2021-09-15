Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $136.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

