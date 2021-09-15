Contrasting Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) & SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and SeaSpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 4.41 -$620,000.00 $0.48 86.98 SeaSpine $154.35 million 3.74 -$43.18 million ($1.54) -10.31

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tactile Systems Technology and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.72%. SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 58.79%. Given SeaSpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 6.72% 9.90% 7.07% SeaSpine -19.46% -19.31% -15.39%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats SeaSpine on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

