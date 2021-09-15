Short Interest in Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Expands By 14,200.0%

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 14,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Applied Minerals stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Applied Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

