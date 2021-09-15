Short Interest in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Expands By 32,083.3%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a growth of 32,083.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSG opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,635,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,063,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

