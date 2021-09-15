Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.
CURV opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91. Torrid has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $33.19.
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
