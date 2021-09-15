Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

CURV opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91. Torrid has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

