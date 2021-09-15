LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

NYSE:LXU opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $265.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.48. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

LSB Industries’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 125.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 636,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in LSB Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 595.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.