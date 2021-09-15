Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €8.80 Price Target

Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.14 ($14.28).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €9.30 ($10.94) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.81. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

