Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.