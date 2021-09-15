Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cigna acquisition of Express Scripts diversified its business by adding pharmacy benefits to insurance business. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Business streamlining by divesting Group Life and Disability insurance business will help it focus on core growth areas. An expected increase in medical membership bodes well. A strong capital position and solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in growth-related initiatives and prudent deployment of capital. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Though Cigna's revenues have been increasing since the last few years, growth rate of the same is decelerating. The growth rate of operating earnings is moderating. A higher medical care ratio might drain its margins.”

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $203.65 on Monday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.