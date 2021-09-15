Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.35.

Shares of CNI opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

