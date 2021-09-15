Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

