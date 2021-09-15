Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

