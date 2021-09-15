Comparing Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) & Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marqeta and Cango’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $290.29 million 51.19 -$47.69 million N/A N/A Cango $314.55 million 1.99 $516.40 million $3.40 1.23

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta N/A N/A N/A Cango 99.11% 48.38% 31.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marqeta and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 0 3 7 0 2.70 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marqeta presently has a consensus price target of $32.71, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Given Marqeta’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Cango.

Summary

Cango beats Marqeta on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc. (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

