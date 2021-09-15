Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $140.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $108.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Affirm by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after acquiring an additional 589,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

