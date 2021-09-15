Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.

Wingstop stock opened at $178.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.37, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $186.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.23.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

