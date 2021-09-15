East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $90.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by Truist from $87.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

