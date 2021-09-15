Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s current price.

RRGB has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $353.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.93.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.