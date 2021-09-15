$243.61 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report sales of $243.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $245.06 million. WNS reported sales of $214.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $991.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

WNS stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $84.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 2,588.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.