Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.00

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 43.10 ($0.56). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 12,236,267 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £643.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.05.

In other news, insider Les Wood bought 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £447.91 ($585.20).

About Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.