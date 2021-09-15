Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.16

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.16 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 43.45 ($0.57). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 43.56 ($0.57), with a volume of 177,778,440 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 51.33 ($0.67).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.91. The firm has a market cap of £30.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 181,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.