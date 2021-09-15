Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Decreases By 69.8%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the August 15th total of 41,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $173.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average is $161.23. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

