Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 295.8% in August

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $25.54.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.
