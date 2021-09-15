Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 295.8% in August

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,676,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter.

