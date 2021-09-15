Persimmon (LON:PSN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,893.21

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,893.21 ($37.80) and traded as low as GBX 2,754.58 ($35.99). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 2,771 ($36.20), with a volume of 352,302 shares.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,893.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,157.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

About Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

